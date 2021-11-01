A dedicated fan, Lilith Walther, has released a trailer for their Bloodborne “Demake”.

They have remade Bloodborne, originally released in 2015 for the PS4, as if it were a PlayStation 1 game, complete with CRT graphics.

This is an entirely fan made project, and as such means they don’t have the resources to remake the entire game.

The demake goes only up to Father Gascoigne, but also includes extended areas with some bonus post game content.

It will also be released completely for free, with the source code expected to follow some months after.

Whilst the game is tipped as a PS1 “Demake”, it was made in Unreal engine on PC, so it will not actually work on a PlayStation or an emulator.

Appropriately, the trailer for the game released on Halloween, and was released in 4:3, reminiscent of the original PlayStation.

Bloodborne’s “Demake” is set to release on January 31, 2022.