'The Real Housewives of Dubai' will become the latest instalment of the hit reality franchise.

Television company Bravo announced that the city will become the 11th to receive a 'Real Housewives' show, which will explore the lavish lives of ultra-rich women and promises the same dramatic format as its predecessors.

In a statement, Bravo said: "With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."

'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen - who is also a producer of the 'Real Housewives' franchise - gushed about the launch of the international version of the show as he echoed the promises made by Bravo.

Speaking on 'The Today Show', he said: "Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides. This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise!"

While the show's format has been replicated by other channels internationally in the shape of 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' for ITV in the UK and 'The Real Housewives of Melbourne' by Australian company Matchbox, it is indeed the inaugural international version produced by Bravo.

The franchise started in the US with the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' and its national spin-offs include New York. Beverley Hills and Atlanta.

There is no word as yet who will star in the show, but in recent years Dubai has become a a celebrity hotspot, having received visits from the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty and has been home to 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan on and off for years.