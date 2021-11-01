Nick Kroll won't allow his insecurities to destroy his happiness.

The 43-year-old actor thinks it's important to fight his insecurities, which he also calls his "monsters" - even though he knows that they're never going to disappear entirely.

He explained: "My general philosophy in life is that you have to figure out how to not let any of your monsters be in charge. You don’t want your Lovebug, your Hormone Monster, your Depression Kitty or your Shame Wizard to be running things too heavily. At least that’s the goal for me.

"All of those creatures have a seat at the table, but ultimately the way I’ve tended to live my life has always been about trying to find that balance."

Nick was barely five-foot tall when he was 14 and at the time, he felt as though he was falling behind his friends at school.

The 'Big Mouth' star admitted he couldn't stop comparing himself to other boys of his age, and it ultimately led to him being unsure of himself as a teenager.

He told The Independent: "I was suffering from ‘compare and despair’.

"I was looking at my friends who had facial hair, or had underarm hair, or got bigger and could play sports at a level that I couldn’t. All of a sudden there was this major divide. I would have been scared for a girl to see my penis at a certain age, because I hadn’t hit puberty."

The actor also remembers studying the illustrations of the changing male body.

Recalling his teenage insecurities, Nick said: "I remember that very clearly. I was always trying to see where I fit in the trajectory, you know?"