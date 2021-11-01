Jennifer Garner met with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez while out trick-or-treating over the weekend.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with Ben - was spotted in Malibu with her ex-husband and the chart-topping pop star.

A source explained: "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween.

"The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

The Hollywood star and Ben were married between 2005 and 2018, and in spite of their split, they're determined to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children.

Speaking about their Halloween weekend, the insider told People: "Ben is working today again, so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend."

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Jennifer and Ben "plan on spending the holidays together".

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and although they both have "months of work coming up", they're making plans to spend time together over Christmas.

The source said: "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

Jennifer - who has 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - and Ben are both keen to spend time with their kids and each other over the holiday season.

However, the celebrity duo - who first dated each other between 2002 and 2004 - are "still working it all out".

The insider said: "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."