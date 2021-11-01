Kit Harington loved shooting 'Eternals' "20 minutes from [his] house".

The 34-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in the new Marvel movie, and Kit relished filming on Camden High Street in London.

He shared: "When my agents rang me about this one, I was like, 'Where does it film by the way?' and they were like, 'Err, in Camden I think'. So you're telling me there's a Marvel movie that I'm gonna be in that films 20 minutes from my house, it's not usual that that happens.

"It was great because I got to film with Gemma and Richard on Camden High Street where we all used to go out when we were a bit younger, so there was a real thrill to that, actually."

Kit also relished the experience of shooting on location, rather than using a green screen.

He told Digital Spy: "I think, generally speaking, there's so many films now that seem to be filmed in big green boxes where everything is just invented and you have to imagine everything that at least we were in Camden, filming on location which is really important to [director] Chloe [Zhao] and there was just one element you had to imagine."

Salma Hayek, another of Kit's co-stars, also loved shooting the movie in London.

She said: "It was part of the beauty of shooting in real locations. It helps a lot. It creates an atmosphere.

"I've got to say though, one thing that was surprising to me, a lot of that was shot around London. There's so many beautiful woods in London, there's so many and so different one from the other. I live here and I was like, 'Wow, I don't know this place at all'."

