Justin Bieber gave a surprise Halloween performance at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Sunday (31.10.21).

The 27-year-old singer delighted the crowd at the music lounge in West Hollywood, where he joined his backing band, We the Band, on stage for eight songs including his classic hit 'Baby'.

Following his surprise set, Justin returned to The h.wood Group’s Harriet's Rooftop Bar on Sunset Boulevard to party with his wife Hailey Bieber and their pals Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at Devin's birthday bash.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Kendall arrived at Harriet's in a private shuttle with pals including Justin, Hailey and Justine. They came up through the back VIP entrance.

"Justin quickly separated from the group to do a surprise pop up performance at We The Band's Halloween party at The Peppermint Club.

"After his performance he went back to meet up with his wife. They looked very happy and in love, they were dancing all night."

Other celebrities spotted at the star-studded bash at Harriet's - which also recently opened in Toronto - included French Montana and The Weeknd who got into the Halloween spirit in a Don Vito Corleone costume from 'The Godfather'.