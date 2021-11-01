Queen Elizabeth has been spotted driving her car around the Windsor estate.

The 95-year-old monarch was recently advised by doctors to rest for at least a fortnight, but she was seen driving her Jaguar on Monday (01.11.21).

The Queen was alone in her car and was spotted behind the wheel wearing sunglasses and a headscarf.

The fleeting glimpse of the monarch was the first time she's been seen since her doctors urged her to take a break from her royal duties.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently insisted that the Queen is "on very good form", despite her health concerns.

He shared: "I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's on very good form.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing.

"The whole country wishes her well."

Buckingham Palace recently announced that the Queen would not undertake official visits for two weeks, after receiving advice from her doctors.

The Queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - will continue with some light, desk-based duties over the time period. However, she's determined to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

"Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13."

The statement was released shortly after the monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital on October 20, having previously cancelled a planned visit to Northern Ireland.