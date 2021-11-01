Lil Nas X wants to live a "long, legendary, fun life".

The 22-year-old rap star currently finds himself in "the best place" he's ever been in - but he still feels as though he's "one step away" from true happiness.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker explained: "I’m at the best place I’ve ever been in life, but I always feel like I’m one step away from where I want to be ... At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes.

"I want a long, legendary, fun life."

Nas is currently single and isn't looking to date anyone for the time being.

The rapper has maintained a good relationship with all of his exes, even though one of them was annoyed by his portrayal of their relationship on 'Montero', Nas' debut album.

Speaking about the record, Nas - who came out as gay in 2019 - told WSJ. Magazine: "I was able to open up a lot. I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time."

Meanwhile, Nas previously admitted that he loves working with Doja Cat.

The 26-year-old star made a guest appearance on Nas' debut album, and he loved collaborating with the rap star.

He shared: "She's a fun person, she takes things seriously but doesn't take things seriously – you know what I mean?

"She takes what she does seriously like you can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does."

Asked what he particularly likes about Doja, Nas added: "Her music, her videos, her personality is very colourful."