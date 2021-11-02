Ed Sheeran has topped heat magazine's Rich List for the third year running.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, with Ed's overall worth estimated to have reached £236.5 million.

Ed, 30, boasts the most-streamed single of all time with 'Shape of You', as well as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

And the chart-topping star recently released his highly-anticipated new album, '='.

Ed tops the list ahead of Harry Styles, who first found fame as part of One Direction and has subsequently enjoyed success as a solo artist.

The 27-year-old singer - whose overall worth is estimated to be £80 million - has also starred in 'Dunkirk' and the new Marvel movie 'Eternals'.

Elsewhere, Little Mix are in third place on the list, with an estimated worth of £66.7 million.

The girl group - who were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011 - lost Jesy Nelson as a band member in December last year, when she admitted that being in Little Mix had "taken a toll on [her] mental health".

Fourth position in the list is occupied by Niall Horan, whose estimated worth is £57.5 million, and fifth place is occupied by model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, who is thought to be worth £52 million.

Other big-name stars in the top ten include Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - both of whom are estimated to be worth £47 million - Dua Lipa (£43.5 million), Zayn Malik (£38 million) and Sam Smith (£36.8 million).

Meanwhile, cyclist Laura Kenny has been named as the richest British sportswomen, according to heat magazine's Rich List 2021.

And Kylie Jenner has retained her title as the wealthiest under-30 celebrity outside the UK, with her personal fortunate estimated to be worth as much as £773 million.

heat magazine's Rich List:

Ed Sheeran, 30, (£236.5 million)

Harry Styles, 27, (£80 million)

Little Mix (£66.7 million)

Niall Horan, 28, (£57.5 million)

Cara Delevingne, 29, (£52 million)

Louis Tomlinson, 29, (£47 million)

Liam Payne, 28, (£47 million)

Dua Lipa, 26, (£43.5 million)

Zayn Malik, 28, (£38 million)

Sam Smith, 29, (£36.8 million)