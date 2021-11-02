Candiace Dillard Bassett "didn't even recognise" Nicki Minaj when she arrived to shoot 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' reunion special.

The 38-year-old rapper sat down with the show's cast to film the reunion, and Candiace admits she didn't initially recognise Nicki when she emerged "from the back of the set".

Candiace told 'Daily Pop': "We screamed. We did not know she was coming.

"We were told that it could happen, then we were told, 'Eh, I don't know,' and then we were told it wasn't going to happen. We're like waiting for another segment to start and she just pops out of the back of the set. She literally came out of the trees from the back of the set. It was insane."

Despite this, Candiace insists it took her a bit of time to recognise Nicki.

She shared: "She's so little. She had this gorgeous blonde wig. I was like, 'Who is that? Who is that person?' And she gets closer and I'm like, 'Oh my god, it's freakin' Nicki! What are we doing?'"

Nicki previously revealed that she "went for the jugular" during her interview with the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'.

The rapper interviewed the show's cast for the reunion special, and Nicki revealed she held nothing back during their chat.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - explained on Instagram: "I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally. They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them."