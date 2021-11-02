'Rust' assistant director David Halls has called on the film industry to "re-evaluate its values and practices".

The filmmaker has opened up after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot them with a prop gun on the set of the Western.

While not addressing the details of the incident, Halls said in a statement to The New York Post: "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend.

"I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

He added that he's been "overwhelmed by the love and support" after the tragic incident, and said: "My thoughts are will all who knew and loved Halyna."

Meanwhile, Alec recently claimed that the shooting was a "one in a trillion episode".

The actor described the cinematographer as his "friend" - but explained that he couldn't reveal too much about what happened because of an ongoing investigation.

He said: "She was my friend.

"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. I've been told multiple times, 'Don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation.' I can't."

Alec revealed that Hutchins' husband, Matthew, is still in a state of shock.

The Hollywood star said: "The guy is overwhelmed with grief ... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event.

"He's in shock. He has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."