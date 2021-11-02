James McVey has finally tied the knot with Kirstie Brittain.

The Vamps star decided to halt his wedding plans with his long-time partner due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, but the loved-up pair finally got hitched at the breathtaking Lulworth Castle in Dorset, England, on Saturday (30.10.21).

And the 27-year-old musician had not one but three best men, as his bandmates Tristan Evans, also 27, Connor Ball, 25, and Bradley Simpson, 26, all had the honour.

Alongside professional photographs of the autumnal wedding, James gushed: “I never believed the cliché ‘best day of your life’ thing, then it happened."

While the new Mrs. McVey added to her own page on the social media app: “Everything I could ever ask for. 30/10/21."

James had previously suggested that the pair would get married around Halloween this year.

He said: "I think we're going to postpone it. It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven't really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal. Thirty people can be at a reception, but have to be socially distanced."

The 'Married in Vegas' star previously revealed he always planned to get engaged in 2019, but it didn't come as too much of a shock to the student because they have always been "open" about their future together.

He said: "We're very lucky that we've always been open about how we feel and the plans we wanted to make. We knew we were going to get engaged this year. We've lived together for three years and while our engagement weekend was lovely, we've actually gone back to how we always are."

The 'Can We Dance' hitmaker explained how his time in the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle encouraged him to pop the question sooner rather than later.

He added: "I think when you're in the jungle you have nothing to do but think and you really figure out the sort of person you are and the things that mean the most to you. I already knew I wanted to propose to Kirstie this year and I didn't see why waiting six months would make any difference. I missed her so much when I was in the camp and I really struggled."

When it came to popping the question, James almost blew the lid on his secret proposal.

On the day he went to buy the engagement ring with his 'I'm A Celeb' pal Harry Redknapp, Kirstie had a sneaky suspicion he was up to something as he had said he was at the gym when she had already seen on social media that he wasn't.

James proposed during their New Year's break in the Lake District in January 2019, and retired football manager Harry, 74, recommended where to get the ring.