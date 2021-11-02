Ed Sheeran thinks it would have been a "disaster" if he'd dated Cherry Seaborn as a teenager.

The 30-year-old singer went to school with his now wife and although they were "really close friends" growing up, he's thankful their bond never turned romantic until much later.

He noted: "It would have been a disaster."

The pair lost touch in the years after school when the 'Bad Habits' singer pursued a music career and Cherry obtained a scholarship to Duke University in North Carolina.

But they reunited for a night out in New York City in 2015 - which Ed was "nervous" about because the last time he'd seen Cherry, they had "hooked up".

He said: "One day, [my friend Lauren] was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street. And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes!'

"In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent. Very gentle, it was a kiss."

Ed - who went on to marry Cherry in 2019 and became a father to their daughter Lyra in August 2020 - is happy he and his spouse have settled down in their home town because he is "pretty invisible" there as everyone knows who he is and are not impressed by his fame.

He told Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I feel like I am the me that I was when I grew up when I'm there. And then when I come to London, it's like you have this switch. I described it like putting on Spider-Man's outfit, you become this person that no one recognizes when you go back. I know everyone so I'm pretty invisible there."