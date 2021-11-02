'Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception' was "broken" just days before manufacturing.

Naughty Dog vice president Christian Gyring has reflected on the game - which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week - and revealed how he discovered major bugs and glitches during a testing process just before the studio was set to send the game to Sony.

Writing in a blog post, Gyrling said: "I myself brought the game home and started playing the game from the beginning.

"After a few hours of playing, the game started having glitches. The glitches got worse and worse until enemies would be invisible, the ocean became blood red, and levels would be outright missing.

"I freaked out, and the next morning, I walked into [Naughty Dog president Evan Wells'] office saying, 'We can't ship the game like this'.

"Playing the game for a few hours on older PS3s would in almost all cases result in a broken game experience."

However, he had an idea about the cause of the problem, and tested his hypothesis with two versions of the game.

He continued: "I made two versions of the game. One was the current 'broken' version of the game but with some debug text printing on the screen. The second version was the 'fixed' version, and it also had debug text printing on the screen

"If our hunch was right, we would be able to see that from the numbers printing on screen for the two versions. We had two of our QA staff play through the two versions of the game side-by-side.

"We all stood there watching them play, and lo and behold, the numbers started confirming the hypothesis.

"After an hour, the one tester that was running the 'broken' version of the game started seeing glitching, the other one did not. We ended up putting the fix in and shipping 'Uncharted 3' with this critical bug fix just two days later."