The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Scouts in Glasgow as they returned to royal duties after their half-term break.

The royal couple - who have children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, four, and three-year-old Prince Louis together - greeted kids at Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun as they celebrated the Scouts' Promise To The Planet campaign.

During the visit - which comes as world leaders are in the Scottish city for the COP26 climate change summit - the pair learned how Scouts are raising awareness and doing what they can for the environment.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine cooked veggie burgers, scattered wildflower seed bombs and learned about sustainable forms of transportation.

William told the children: "If you want to mix it up, I'll start chopping... Have you guys had a veggie burger before? Do you like them more than meat burgers? You do?"

Meanwhile, the duchess helped prepare ingredients and asked the kids if they "get enough veg at school", which they said they do.

Scout Leader Eddie O'Rourke said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Scouts taking part in our Promise To The Planet campaign.

"They were a real inspiration to all the Scouts that are working hard to make changes to protect the planet.

"It’s great to see The Duke and Duchess to work with our young people and recognise that everyone is capable of helping and everyone’s effort is important in the fight against climate change.”

The duchess is joint President of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent, and she wore a Scouts woggle and neckerchief as she wore black trousers, a rollneck jumper and gilet, while her husband dressed in navy as they both sported poppies.

To mark the beginning of COP26, William shared a rare personal tweet from the couple's Twitter account as he said: "#COP26 is a landmark moment for the future of our planet — I’m proud that our @EarthshotPrize Finalists will be joining me in Glasgow to show the world that there is reason to be optimistic.

"I’m hopeful about what can be achieved."