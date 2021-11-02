'Halo Infinite' will focus more on new maps than remakes of old playspaces.

Lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts has explained how 343 Industries won't rule out remakes in the future, but the studio would rather focus on something fresh.

He pointed to the Big Team Battle map Fragmentation, which looks to be inspired by Valhalla from 'Halo 3', which in turns took inspiration from Blood Gulch from 'Halo: Combat Evolved'.

He told IGN: "I think that what we've done with [the Big Team Battle map] Fragmentation is something we want; we want things to feel new, but we want things to be a bit reminiscent without giving you the exact same layout or the same layout with slight differences, because we're a different game with different needs.

"There are some maps that have been coming out in almost every single iteration of 'Halo'. So I wouldn't say we would never do a remake.

"But again, we're doing a spiritual reboot, so we look at how we kind of put our own twist on it, but still make it feel like a little bit of a nostalgia trip when you kind of run through them."