Queen Elizabeth insists it's "time for action" in the fight against climate change.

The 95-year-old monarch has called on world leaders to think about future generations during a video message on the first day of the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday (01.11.21).

The Queen - who was supposed to attend the event in person, but recently changed her plans on the advice of her doctors - said: "It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations.

"The benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: we, none of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children's children."

During her speech, the Queen also paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip.

She recalled the Duke of Edinburgh - who died in April, aged 99 - warning in 1969 of the threat posed by pollution.

The Queen recalled her husband saying: "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time."

The monarch also revealed she's proud of her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for the work they've done in tackling climate change.

Buckingham Palace recently announced that the Queen would not undertake official visits for two weeks, after receiving advice from her doctors.

However, she will continue with some light, desk-based duties.