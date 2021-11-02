'Alan Wake: Remastered' retains the "atmosphere" of the original game, according to the title's art director.

Remedy Entertainment has mainly focused on giving the game - which was originally released on Xbox 360 and PC - an overhaul in the graphics department, but they want the remastered version to stay true to the spirit of the 2010 title.

Speaking to Gamespot, d3t art director Anthony O'Donnell said: "The atmosphere of 'Alan Wake' is a large part of its visual identity and was of great importance for us at d3t to preserve the original feeling that it created.

"The classic version of the game had localized volumetric lighting, but also created the 'suspense-filled' atmosphere that we all loved, using a mixture of fogs and fog particles within the environment.

"These were retained within the remaster to keep the original aesthetic; however, we introduced a new global volumetric lighting solution to further enhance these elements.

"This then meant that the original features had to be rebalanced to sit alongside the newly introduced lighting."

Meanwhile, the studio's creative director Sam Lake - who was the lead writer for the game - explained how the distance between the original title and the remaster was beneficial.

He added: "Time is a funny thing. Coming out of the project, after being so focused on making it, trying to get everything in, you often see a lot of the problems or miss the things that didn't make it in.

"Coming back to an older work, mercifully, all of that has faded away and you can look at the work with fresh eyes, appreciate it as a whole, and not miss those details. So, it's all positive.

"I am, and we are, very proud of 'Alan Wake'. It makes me very happy. And many elements invented there are still part of the Remedy game formula, being refined further in 'Control', for example."