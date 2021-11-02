Instagram is launching a new Stories sticker called 'Add Yours'.

The new feature will let users get involved in public threads to encourage more interaction by creating a visual thread on a certain subject.

The company tweeted: "With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories."

In an example shared on Twitter, a user can be seen using Add Yours to show off their Outfit of the Day.

Tapping the sticker allows lets users see who else has responded to the prompt, as well as adding your own, with the responses publicly visible.

As well as allowing for more interaction, it will also allow users to discover more accounts to follow.

It should be noted the feature is being rolled out, so it might not be visible to all users at the moment.