Facebook is looking to step up its battle against climate crisis misinformation.

The social media platform has activated a feature - which is designed for critical public events - to use keyword detection to help fact-checkers to target and remove misinformation on the site, and give users access to the most accurate information.

In a blog post, the company's vice president Nick Clegg wrote: "Social media companies have the power to connect people with each other to make a difference at scale, amplify marginalised voices, and share powerful information.

"We want to play our part by helping people find accurate, science-led information, while also tackling misinformation."

Last year, Facebook hit net zero emissions for its global operations, and these in turn are 100% backed by renewable energy.

Now, the company is focused on reaching net zero for its value chain, and becoming "water positive" in the next nine years.