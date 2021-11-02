Facebook steps up battle against climate crisis misinformation

© BANG Media International

Facebook is looking to step up its battle against climate crisis misinformation.

The social media platform has activated a feature - which is designed for critical public events - to use keyword detection to help fact-checkers to target and remove misinformation on the site, and give users access to the most accurate information.

In a blog post, the company's vice president Nick Clegg wrote: "Social media companies have the power to connect people with each other to make a difference at scale, amplify marginalised voices, and share powerful information.

"We want to play our part by helping people find accurate, science-led information, while also tackling misinformation."

Last year, Facebook hit net zero emissions for its global operations, and these in turn are 100% backed by renewable energy.

Now, the company is focused on reaching net zero for its value chain, and becoming "water positive" in the next nine years.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend