Apple Watches and iPhones are reportedly getting crash detection in 2022.

Google's Pixel 4 range introduced the safety feature two years across in the UK, US and Australia to detect if a user was in a crash, and then automatically contact emergency services.

Now, The Wall Street Journal has reported Apple is planning to roll out a similar feature.

The Android version uses Google's Personal Safety app and the device's accelerometer - along with other sensors - to detect a possible accident.

The phone then asks the user if they need to call the emergency services, and it takes action if there's no response.

The country's emergency number will be dialled, while the phone will also share GPS location and other medical information - including blood type and orgar donor status.

It's expected Apple's version will work in the same way.