Britney Spears is putting her marriage plans on hold until after her next conservatorship hearing.

The 'Circus' singer got engaged to Sam Asghari in September and though she's keen to tie the knot and start a family with him, as well as buy a new house, the couple haven't even started planning because they want to wait to find out if she'll regain control of her affairs or have to stay under the arrangement that has seen other people handle her decision-making since 2008.

According to TMZ, even a prenuptial agreement between the pair has yet to be discussed.

Britney and her father, Jamie Spears - who has left his post as co-conservator amid objections from his daughter to his continued holding of the role - are among those who have asked the court to end the conservatorship altogether, and a hearing is due to take place on the matter on 12 November.

However, the judge in the case could decide to order a mental evaluation before making a decision, so it is not certain the 39-year-old star will have a final decision in the immediate future.

Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently admitted she is "fearful" of her future without her conservatorship in place and is worried about making "mistakes".

In a lengthy Instagram post, where she revealed she is celebrating Christmas early "because why not", Britney began: "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me !!! (sic)"

The 'Lucky' singer also revealed that she was recently given the keys to her car back after 13 years of being unable to drive herself anywhere.

She continued: "I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"(sic)"