Amy Winehouse's clothing has gone on display to the public in Los Angeles.

Items belonging to the late 'Rehab' hitmaker - who died from accidental alcohol poisoning aged 27 in 2011 - are expected to fetch mega-bucks at the Property From The Life and Career of Amy Winehouse auction in Beverly Hills and via Julien's Auctions' website on November 6 and 7.

The pieces include custom designs made for the music icon's 2011 tour and the green-and-black floral Naomi Parry-designed gown Amy wore for her final concert in Belgrade, Serbia, the month before her tragic passing in July that year.

The latter is anticipated to sell for between £10,800 and £14,500.

Other items include the golden leather boots worn by the 'Back to Black' hitmaker on the cover of her acclaimed 2003 LP 'Frank'.

And a Dolce and Gabbana lam dress from a Blackpool gig in 2007, which has been given an estimation of $5,000 to $7,000.

A leather heart-shaped Moschino bag from the 'Valerie' singer's 2007 Brit Awards performance could go for £15,000, while Amy's 2008 Grammys Tina Kalivas skirt with orange polka dots, which she appeared via video link in at rehab during the prestigious awards ceremony, is expected to sell for £2,100 and £3,600.

A whole shelf of high heels and pairs of pink ballet pumps are also set to go under the hammer, plus a whole host of other belongings, including lace bras.

Proceeds from the sale of the extensive collection will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation - the UK charity which supports young people affected by drug and alcohol problems.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, said: "Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history.

"We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artefacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments."

As well as being showcased at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, the items will be heading to The Design Museum on November 26, as part of the 'Amy: Beyond the Stage' exhibit.