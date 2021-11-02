Lil Nas X wants a "fun" boyfriend.

The 22-year-old star - who recently confirmed he has split from Yai Ariza - admitted his ideal partner would have a sense of adventure and would accept him becoming a "different person every single year", although he suggested he isn't looking for someone at the moment.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun. Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

One of the 'Industry Baby' hitmaker's favourite things about his success is how fulfilling it is to show generosity towards his loved ones.

He said: "I do like spending money on myself too, don't get me wrong, but there's a greater feeling when you're actually able to [give to] somebody that wouldn't be able to buy something for themselves."

And Nas found it "amazing" to return home to his family in Lithia Springs, Georgia, and to see how much they are enjoying his work.

He said: "It felt amazing being around my family, and everybody's happy for me, and everybody's actually into the music. I mean because, I'll be honest, before this year my family was like, 'OK, you make music that's dope.' But now they're actually getting into the music and they love it as much as me. So that's fire."

However, he admitted he doesn't want them listening to his album, 'Montero', when he's there.

He laughed: "I'm like turn it off. Not right now."

Nas recently admitted he is still "very much in love" with Yai and won't rule out them getting back together eventually.

He said: “We were dating, and we are still in very good terms. You know, we may date again I’m sure.

"I love him, he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.

"I am still very much in love, I’m like trying to manage…If it’s meant, it will happen in the future, life is long.”