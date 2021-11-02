Jason Momoa has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old actor is self-isolating with his friend, skateboarder Erik Ellington, at his house in the UK, meaning filming on ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has been put on hold while he completes his period of quarantine.

Jason suggested he contracted the virus while promoting his new movie 'Dune'.

He said in the clip, posted on his Instagram Story: “I got hit with Covid right after the premiere.

“There’s a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows.”

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor reassured fans that he was doing well and expressed gratitude for everyone’s well wishes.

He said: “Either way, I’m doing fine and thank you for all your concerns and love.”

And Jason - who has daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - admitted his diagnosis meant he wasn't able to share the "cool stuff" with fans that he'd have liked to.

He said: "[I have] some cool stuff that is coming out that I want to share, but unfortunately I can’t leave the house.”

Jason's confirmation of his diagnosis came a few days after it was reported he'd been forced to isolate following a positive test result.

A source previously said: “Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test.

“But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule.

“Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.

“They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production.

“Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

Recently, Jason opened up about playing such a physically demanding role and the toll it takes on his body as he ages.

He said: “I’m getting old.

“I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I’ve got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just ­getting beat up.

“I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an ageing superhero right now.”