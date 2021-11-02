Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged.

The 'Spencer' actress has confirmed she is set to wed her partner of almost two years and praised the 'Moxie' writer for having "nailed it" with her proposal.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she confirmed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The happy news comes after Kristen previously admitted she couldn't "f***** wait" to propose to her girlfriend and even knew exactly how she'd pop the question.

Speaking after they had been together for three months, she gushed: "I think good things happen fast.

"I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable.

"When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

The pair had known each other for six years before their relationship turned romantic and it took the 'Twilight Saga' star just two weeks to tell Dylan she loved her.

She recalled: "The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar… I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other and it was like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off.

"I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?' She’s been living in LA alongside my life."