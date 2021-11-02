Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 'WAP' hitmaker is "so excited" to be taking the reins at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on 21 November, while producers think her "infectious energy" and willingness to "push the limits" is just what the annual awards show needs.

Cardi said in a statement: "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Showrunner and executive producer Jesse Collins added: "We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

The 29-year-old rapper - who has won five AMAs in the past - is nominated for three awards this year, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artists, and Favorite Music Video and Hip-Hop Song for 'Up'.

Cardi will be looking to break her own record as last year, she became the first female rapper to take home Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, when she took the honour for 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion, having previously scooped the prize in 2018 for her breakthrough single 'Bodak Yellow'.

This is the fifth year in a row that the ceremony will have been fronted by a black female, following last year's host Taraji P. Henson, Ciara in 2019, and double host Tracee Ellis Ross in 2017 and 2018.

Nominations for the awards are based on key fan interactions such as streaming, sales, and radio airplay, as reflected on the Billboard charts.

The fan-voted ceremony will air in over 120 countries and territories across various linear and digital platforms, including a live broadcast on ABC in the US.

Voting is now open and for the first time ever, fans can vote for all categories - once per category per day - globally on TikTok.