Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl scandal is set to become subject of a new documentary.

The 'Together Again' hitmaker's career never recovered after the 2004 incident, which saw Justin Timberlake rip part of her costume and accidentally expose her breast during the Half Time show, and the aftermath will be explored in the latest in the New York Times Presents documentary series, which will be titled ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’ and will broadcast on FX and Hulu on 19 November.

According to Deadline: "The doc will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history."

The documentary will feature interviews with NFL and MTV executives, the Jackson family and other music industry insiders as it sets out to explore the cultural impact of the moment, as well as the fallout for Janet and the part CBS boss Les Moonves played in it.

Janet was forced to apologise for the incident, which was broadcast to 150 million households, and her career was never the same again, while the former *NSync star's went from strength to strength.

Earlier this year, the 'SexyBack' singer issued a public apology to Janet, as well as to Britney Spears – whom he dated between 1999 and 2002 – after he was blasted online following the release of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, as it seemingly suggested he had used the music video for his 2002 single ‘Cry Me A River’ to accuse his former partner of cheating on him.

He wrote on social media: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartly want to be part of and grow from.

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. (sic)”