Ellie Goulding has blasted the sexist response to mothers returning to work after giving birth.

The 34-year-old singer - who welcomed son Artur into the world in April this year - has opened up about the way people spoke to her when she returned to work three weeks later, compared with her husband Caspar Jopling doing the same.

Speaking on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast, she said: "There's one thing that I've definitely noticed and observed, which is that I get asked a lot like, 'Oh, you're working already. Wow. Wowzer!'

"Caspar hasn't been asked that once, not once has been asked like, 'Oh are you sure you want to go back to work,' whereas I've had it a lot.

"It's always kind of like, 'Oh well done, well done for becoming a mum when you're working, it's well done to you'. It's still made that we still think that women can't do both. We can multitask and we can work."

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker pointed out that it's still "a challenge", and motherhood is a "full-time job", but she wants people to make up their own minds about when the time is right to go back to work.

She added: "You know, it is a challenge. And I also really, really, really, really respect women who just want to be a mum because it is a full-time job.

"There's the emotional side. There's the physical side. There's so much care that goes into a new baby.

"Especially if you're breastfeeding, you have to get up in the night so you're not going to be able to function that well the next day, if you've been getting up, trying to breastfeed, which is what I did.

"It's knackering but also I've made the decision to get somebody to help me or get family to help and get back to work so that I remember who I am before [the] baby and keep my identity."

Listen to the full interview at: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/reign-with-josh-smith/id1549676420