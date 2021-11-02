The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother would "do anything" to meet her children.

Thomas Markle Jr. wants to meet Meghan face-to-face to apologise for his previous explosive public statements about her because he "misses" the former 'Suits' actress - who has Archie, two, and Lili, four months, with husband Prince Harry - and is keen to put their differences behind them.

He told Australia's New Idea magazine: "I don't need a photo op to go see my sister and I don't want a story behind it.

"I don't want anything - I would just love to go over to their home and knock on their door, give her a big hug and a kiss and say I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face.

"Maybe one day that will happen. I'd do anything to see Archie and Lilibet."

The 'Big Brother VIP' contestant claimed he was "thrown to the wolves" and made "horrible mistakes" in speaking out about Meghan, as he had no previous experience of being in the public eye.

He said: "We were very close, even though our families were, you know, living in different locations we still got together for the holidays and lots of quality time.

"I was thrown to the wolves with the popularity and the media with no experience.

"I was being backed into a corner, into a wall. I made some horrible mistakes and still regret them to this day."

And the 55 year old claimed he was "under so much pressure" to speak out, but did so without full knowledge of his royal relative's real actions.

He said: “Maybe I overreacted because the same exact thing happening to Meghan was happening to me.

"I reacted on some information I got from some PR person at the palace that maybe didn't have anything to do with Meghan and she didn't even say it.

"But me being under so much pressure and hounded and harassed, all I wanted was them off my back.

"I love my sister, I always have."