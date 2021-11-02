Kerry Katona “never wants to be pregnant again” after nearly dying during childbirth.

The former Atomic Kitten singer had a "traumatic" birth with her youngest child, seven-year-old Dylan-Jorge, who is known as DJ, and although she's keen to have a baby with her fiance Ryan Mahoney, Kerry admitted she's not willing to take risks with her own health to do so.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "Gwyneth Paltrow has been open about how she nearly died when she gave birth to her daughter Apple, who's now 17.

"I can totally relate to her as I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, and that's why I never want to be pregnant ever again. It was very traumatic and I still think about it.

“It’s affected me so much that I don’t want other pregnancy. Even though I still want more children. I’m not willing to put my body through that again.”

Kerry - who, as well as DJ, who she has with late third husband George Kay, also has Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi, 14, and Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft - previously admitted she doesn't want to take too long to start the process of having a baby via surrogate.

She said: “I’m not getting any younger and I don’t want to be a mum in my sixties taking her kid to school. “So once I know all the steps I have to take, it will give me a good 20 years to be with my child. It’s exciting!”

And as well as praising Ryan as a "wonderful" stepdad, she explained her own brood are part of the reasons why they don't want to adopt a baby.

She continued: "He'd like to carry on his name as well. We wouldn't want to adopt as it's like he's almost adopted my children anyway. Ryan is such a wonderful stepdad to my kids and treats them like his own."