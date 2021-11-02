Kristy Swanson has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 51-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she was rushed to hospital over the weekend and has been receiving treatment for coronavirus-related pneumonia.

In a series of Twitter posts, Kristy explained: "[praying emoji] for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. [heart and praying emojis]

"Thank you all for the prayers it truly means a lot to me. I can feel it [hugging emoji]. Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok.

"Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name [rose emoji] The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great (sic)"

Kristy subsequently revealed that she's feeling better and better as time passes.

She tweeted: "My oxygen level was at 92 yesterday, now I’m at 95 today! And I found pressed powder and lipgloss in my purse [smiling emoji] (sic)"

The actress has previously questioned the COVID-19 vaccination on social media.

Alongside an article about COVID-19 immunity, Kristy - who has denied being anti-vax - wrote: "Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That's exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money. (sic)"