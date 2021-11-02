Adele is set to star in a TV special at the London Palladium.

The 33-year-old singer will perform her chart-topping single 'Easy On Me', as well as other tracks from her long-awaited new album, as part of 'An Audience With Adele' on November 21.

Katie Rawcliffe, the head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "As one of the world's most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event."

The one-off concert will feature a host of songs from her new album '30', which is set for release on November 19.

The upcoming record will be the London-born star's first album release since 2015.

Adele will also perform some of her most popular hits from previous albums, and she'll be joined at the Palladium by a specially invited audience of friends, family and fans.

Some of Adele's personal heroes and heroines will also attend the TV special, alongside musicians, artists, actors and sports stars.

Adele - who has Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - previously gave fans an insight into her new album, suggesting it'll be different from her earlier records.

The singer explained that although she's keen to share the record with her fans, she also doesn't want to "let this one go".

She said: "It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it.

"I always say that '21' doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go."