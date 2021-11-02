Kim Cattrall could still star in the second season of 'And Just Like That...'.

The 65-year-old actress played Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City', and the writers are keen to entice Kim to return for the sequel series.

A source told DailyMail.com: "We'll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn't a one off, this will be a series.

"It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

"We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise."

The first season of 'And Just Like That...' is currently in the "very final stages" of filming.

But the enthusiasm of fans in New York has made life challenging for the makers of the show.

The insider explained: "We've been delighted with the fan response, but it does make filming in New York City difficult because so many people show up on the street to catch a glimpse of the women as they are filming."

Kim previously claimed that she was never friends with her 'Sex and the City' co-stars.

The actress appeared alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the hit TV series - but she was never close friends with any of them.

She said in 2017: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."