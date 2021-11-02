Serena Williams can't wait for her daughter to watch 'King Richard'.

The new biographical drama film tracks the rise of the Williams sisters - Serena and Venus - and their dad Richard, and the record-breaking tennis star is especially keen for her four-year-old daughter Alexis to watch the movie.

Serena - who has Alexis with her husband Alexis Ohanian - shared: "She gets to see what mommy was like. I always wondered how I would explain my life. Like, how will I even start that conversation? This is the perfect way."

Serena also revealed that she still considers her sister Venus, 41, to be her "hero".

The sports star admits that her older sibling opened doors for her in the tennis world.

Serena - who started playing tennis when the Williams family were living in Compton, California - told Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like the film actually tells her story, in a way that no one can ever really tell what she went through in being the first black player to really step out there.

"You see the impact that it has had and all the people that are coming up after myself and Venus. There would be no Serena if there wasn't a Venus.

"She was my hero and she still is my hero. She'll do something and I'm like, 'I'm doing that too.' She's still my hero, she really was able to open the way for me and go through doors.

"Even though I was right behind her, it's still if you think about opening the door, [for] the second person it's a lot easier. Venus is so humble, she doesn't really take credit for that. She burst open that door and I ran through."