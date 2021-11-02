Dame Joan Collins has been awarded the Icon title at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The 88-year-old actress - who starred in the American TV series 'Dynasty' - was recognised at the ceremony at Claridge's hotel in London for her 70-year career in showbusiness.

Elsewhere, Claire Foy received the Actress gong at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021, in partnership with Armani beauty.

The 37-year-old star was recognised for her role in 'The Crown', as well as appearances in 'A Very British Scandal' and 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain'.

Phoebe Dynevor received the Breakthrough Talent accolade for her performance as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton'.

The 26-year-old actress previously earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her starring role in the show.

Lydia Slater, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, said: "These inspiring women have lifted our spirits, and changed our views, through their art or their words, on our screens or with the power of their voices."

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer - who stars in the BBC series 'Killing Eve' and the Sir Ridley Scott-directed 'The Last Duel' - was selected as this year's Editor's Choice winner.

The actress was recognised for helping to redefine what it means to be a heroine on screen.

Cynthia Erivo also earned recognition at the event in London, where she received the Music award.

The 34-year-old star - who has previously won a host of coveted accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award - was singled out for her recent successes on stage and screen.

Cynthia - who starred as Aretha Franklin in the series 'Genius: Aretha' - was also recognised for using her voice to call for social change.

Sarah Snook was given the Television Actress award for her performance as Shiv Roy in 'Succession', while Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, received the Inspiration award for her philanthrophic work.

Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards winners:

Actress:

Claire Foy

Editor's Choice:

Jodie Comer

Icon:

Dame Joan Collins

Breakthrough:

Phoebe Dynevor

Activist:

Soma Sara

Writer:

Elif Shafak

Artist:

Lubaina Himid

Sporting Icons:

Sarah Storey and Laura Kenny

Inspiration:

Sarah Burton

Music:

Cynthia Erivo

Television Actress:

Sarah Snook

Change Leader:

Caroline Herman