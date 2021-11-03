Olivia Jade Giannulli admits appearing on 'Dancing With the Stars' has been a "scary" experience.

The 22-year-old YouTuber is currently performing alongside Val Chmerkovskiy on the ABC show, and Olivia admits it took her a bit of time before she took some pride in her dance routines.

Olivia - whose parents previously made a fraudulent application for her to attend the University of Southern California - shared: "It's scary in general for anybody putting yourself out there and then already being in the public eye, and I feel like most people - besides, you know, my OG subscribers and fans that have watched my YouTube that I'm so grateful for - but I do feel like most people know me for a certain thing and a certain narrative, and I was just really excited that I had this chance to maybe show a different side and to hopefully switch it a little bit.

"I think the confidence started to come probably, like, maybe week four, week five."

Val, 35, has also been impressed by Olivia's efforts on the show.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, you get a sense of 'OK, her tone has, you know, has gratitude in it.' It has tact and courtesy and grace and, you know, you're just like, all right this is, first of all, an educated young woman - a very well-spoken young woman. And then, you know, a very kind and gracious young woman and that's it.

"After that I was like, all right, I'm gonna do the rest, you know? Hopefully she can dance too, and she can.

"But that's the qualities I look for. The dancing is easy. The dancing is, you know, the dancing is my job. Those other qualities, I'm not good at masking someone’s, you know what I mean, lack of gratitude."