Hilaria Baldwin has been Alec Baldwin's "rock" since Halyna Hutchins' death.

The 37-year-old author is concerned about her husband's wellbeing after he fired the prop gun that led to Hutchins' death on the set of 'Rust' in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Alec is absolutely beside himself about Halyna's death.

"Hilaria is very concerned about Alec and his wellbeing, and is committed to being there for him and taking care of him and their children."

Hilaria and Alec also acknowledge "how devastating this has been for Halyna's family and are continuously thinking about what her family is going through".

The insider added: "They want to support them as much as they can and do whatever they can do to help Halyna's husband [Matthew] and child."

Last week, Hilaria revealed she fears her husband will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She said: "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

Hilaria recently took her family to Vermont in a bid to help Alec to clear his mind.

She explained: "You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."

Hilaria is hopeful that her husband will return to acting one day - but she's not certain that it will happen.

She said: "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star recently claimed that the shooting was a "one in a trillion episode".

Alec explained: "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."