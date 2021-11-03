Nick Lachey still hasn't read Jessica Simpson's book.

The 47-year-old star was married to the blonde beauty between 2002 and 2006 - but Nick has so far resisted the temptation to read Jessica's tell-all memoir, 'Open Book'.

He told SiriusXM’s 'Radio Andy': "You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not - nor will I ever read that book.

"I obviously knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book, you know what I mean? I know what the truth is, so I don’t need to read it or read someone’s version of it in a story that I know … I lived it. No, I never read it."

Jessica spoke in detail about her marriage to Nick in the memoir.

The 41-year-old star also confessed to being shocked at how quickly Nick moved on from their romance and started dating his now-wife Vanessa Lachey.

Jessica wrote: "So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me. I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Despite this, Jessica has insisted she'll always be respectful of her ex-husband.

The singer-turned-designer - who has Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two, with her husband Eric Johnson - claimed that Nick will always mean a lot to her.

She said: "I was really young and my success hadn't really begun.

"He knew me as this young, innocent 18 year old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him.

"Nick's very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.

"We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason.

"He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that."