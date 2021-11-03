Khloe Kardashian is "over" her COVID-19 battle after testing positive last week.

The 37-year-old star has given her Instagram followers a quick health update after she and her daughter True Thompson, three, were diagnosed with the virus.

She shared a snap from what appears to be a previous photoshoot, as she rests her chin on her hand and gazes off while posing on a oversized heart emoji prop.

She captioned the post: "I am so over this!! #Covidsucks (sic)"

The reality star revealed on Friday (29.10.21) she and her daughter had both tested positive and are now “in quarantine and following guidelines” to keep themselves and others safe.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for COVID.

“I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.

“Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!”

Khloe has already battled COVID-19 once before, and she previously explained that she was left “vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold” during her fight against the virus.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star said at the time: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache; I wouldn’t say it was a migraine, the cough in my chest would burn when I would cough.

“Let me tell you that s*** is real but we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we all follow orders and listen, we’re going to be OK. May God bless us all.”

Khloe also previously appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she claimed having coronavirus during the start of the pandemic was a “super scary” experience, as “the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had just changed every single day”.

The first time Khloe had COVID, she had to quarantine away from her daughter for over two weeks.

She explained: “I don’t care how beautiful the place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most, like, heart-wrenching thing.”