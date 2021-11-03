Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram.

The 51-year-old rapper and businessman has launched his own account on the social media platform this week, and so far he only follows one account.

Jay-Z - whose profile went live on Tuesday (02.11.21) - already has over 1.1 million followers, and wife Beyonce is the only person he follows back.

For his first post and Instagram Story, the star shared a countdown and poster for the release of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'.

He serves as a producer for the film - which launched on the streaming platform on Wednesday (03.11.21) and also wrote the music.

The Western - which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month - stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and more.

As well as only following each other on Instagram, power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce have collaborated musically, toured together, and, most recently, joined forces for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.

The loved up pair - who have daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together - recently pledged $2 million to fund college scholarships as they teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to fund places at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) via their charities BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation.

Announcing the scholarships in September, Tiffany & Co. Chief Sustainability Officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa praised Beyoncé and Jay-Z for "Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship programme".

The funds will go to Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Arkansas, and Central State University in Ohio, and incoming and active students must qualify for financial aid to be eligible, with priority given to those most in need.

The students must be studying for degrees in creative areas such as media, performance, visual arts and design, or in history and communications.