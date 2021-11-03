Jamie Spears has asked for an immediate and “unconditional” termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

In new court documents filed on Monday (02.11.21), the pop icon's father's new lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, submitted papers requesting that the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years be dissolved without "any caveat”.

Jamie has also agreed to hand over all documents relating to his time as co-conservator of his daughter's estate and insisted he has “nothing to hide", after the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, previously vowed to investigate him as he claimed he “profited off his daughter’s conservatorship".

Weingarten wrote on behalf of his client in the new filing: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop.

“As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

Last month, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who was appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

On November 12, the judge will rule whether or not to remove Jamie as conservator after 13 years in the role or to have the whole thing terminated.

Jamie's request comes as Britney accused her mom, Lynne Spears, of being the one who orchestrated the conservatorship in a since-deleted post.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker said her mother has been "concerned" by her "weird" behaviour of late, before thanking her for "exiting" her life.

She began in the scathing Instagram post: “The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!! (sic)"

Britney added that her dad “may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

The 39-year-old singer then said Lynne "secretly ruined my life" and claimed her former manager, Lou Taylor, was at fault, too, while she suggested Jamie is "not smart enough" to come up with a conservatorship.

She added: “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!

“You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!! (sic)"