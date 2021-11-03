JoJo Siwa has confirmed her split from Kylie Prew and insisted it was a case of "right person, wrong time".

The 18-year-old star and her ex recently decided to call time on their romance after less than a year together, and now the 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant has broken her silence on the breakup and insisted they are still the best of friends.

Appearing on Paris Hilton's 'This Is Paris' podcast, JoJo said: “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.

JoJo insisted Kylie “is still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Expanding on why they chose to go their separate ways romantically, she continued: “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted.

“But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings but they’re true.”

the YouTube star - who came out earlier this year - previously hinted at some difficulties in maintaining their long-distance relationship.

JoJo - who has been living in Los Angeles while her girlfriend has been in Florida - previously explained: "We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad.

"It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."

JoJo has been competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', forming the first-ever same-sex partnership in the history of the TV series alongside Jenna Johnson.

However, the teenager appeared to allude to her break-up during a red carpet appearance last month.

JoJo said at the time: "I struggle when anything is new and I went through something that was new and I had never gone through before. And it was tough and it is still tough and I cried about it last night."

JoJo didn't address her relationship status specifically - but she did appear to hint that her romance with Kylie was over.

The TV star - who has previously appeared on the reality series 'Dance Moms' - added: "I am missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me."