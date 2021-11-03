Jon Moxley is entering an "inpatient alcohol treatment program".

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star - who appeared as Dean Ambrose for eight years in WWE before his exit in April 2019 - gave his boss Tony Khan permission to make the announcement on social media.

In a statement on Twitter, Khan wrote: "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

"Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

"Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.

"I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring.

"Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."

Moxley - who welcomed daughter Nora into the world with his wife Renee Paquette in June - had been scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

A number of stars have paid tribute to the star on social media, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

He wrote: "Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife."

AEW's Cash Wheeler added: "More respect than ever for Jon."

His co-star Thunder Rosa tweeted: "We all love you and support you Mox! This is a difficult journey but we are here for you and Renee!"

And AEW commentator Taz said: "I have no doubt that Mox will succeed in his battle. Much respect Jon."