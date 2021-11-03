Ellie Goulding turned to alcohol to help find a "constant high" to match life on tour.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has revealed how she used booze to help her "feel alive" after the thrill of performing live.

She said: “It's no coincidence that most artists have had their days of light booze and drugs, because it is that constant high that you crave. Especially when as soon as you’ve done a tour where you've had a constant adrenaline rush from performance after performance to then when you come off stage, it's like, ‘What do I do next?’

"And for me it was drinking, you know I'd love to drink. I would. And I discovered a vodka soda. So I was, ‘like, okay, cool. I can stay hydrated. Also get very, very drunk at the same time.’ It was a constant seeking of highs and the next thing that you could do to make you feel alive."

The 32-year-old popstar went on to explain that there are "help groups" for people returning to normal life after getting back off tour.

Speaking on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast, she added: "So that's why they have help groups for people who come home from tour because it's such a life in itself that when you come home everything seems really dull. Everything seems really, really boring.

"Even exciting things seem boring, cause it's nothing compared to waking up in a new city every day and being on a different stage and meeting new people and being in different climates and literally whole different landscapes every day.

"So it definitely becomes a constant chasing of high and that's why often singers find themselves in a position where they have to figure out how to get that balance back and come home and just enjoy the simple things like going for a walk.”

It comes after the singer previously admitted she used to use booze to appear more charismatic.

She said: "I had to be a fake person to deal with the surreal situation I was in. Usually for me it involved alcohol. I assumed I couldn't be good enough, smart, funny, or crazy enough to be with certain people without it.

"I would say, 'Right, I've got to drink this morning because I've got this interview and I don't really know how to answer the questions, because I don't really know who I am any more. I thought drinking would at least make me a bit more funny, or interesting,"