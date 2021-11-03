Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramirez have joined the cast of 'Nobody's Heart'.

The pair will team up for the romantic drama that is being directed by Isabel Coixet.

The movie will begin producing in Portugal in January and WestEnd Films has launched international sales on the project, which will be presented to buyers at the virtual American Film Market this week.

'Nobody's Heart' is set in Lisbon during the 1930s and centres on a new widow, Lily, who inherits her husband's cork factory.

She begins to form an unexpected relationship with her enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband.

The film is adapted from the bestselling author and screenwriter William Boyd's short story 'Cork' and is based on the life of the celebrated Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa.

Coixet said: "This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s.

"After reading William Boyd's script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there's a hunger out there for stories like 'Nobody's Heart'."

Maya Amsellem, managing director for WestEnd Films, added: "'Nobody's Heart' is a rich, evocative and moving drama, and we know Isabel Coixet will elevate the film even further with her eye for nuance and beauty.

"At WestEnd, we have a continued focus on female-centric narratives through our WeLove brand and this a great example of the type of story audiences want to see more of."