Ed Sheeran has been cleared to perform after completing his COVID-19 isolation.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker tested positive for the virus last month, and he's revealed he's been given the "all clear" as he prepares to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend.

Alongside a shot of himself performing live, Ed wrote on Instagram: "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine.

"Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x (sic)"

Last week, Ed revealed he and his 14-month-old daughter Lyra were self-isolating together as she'd also contracted the virus, while his wife Cherry was negative.

He said: "I'm self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."

And the 30-year-old star admitted there is a positive side to the situation because it isn't often he gets to spend so much quality time with his little girl.

He added: "Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.

"I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time."

Ed previously revealed he felt "useless" after his wife gave birth to their daughter because she was breastfeeding, so he felt there was little he could do for them, other than take on household chores and changing the baby.

He explained: “When Lyra was born, I’ve never felt more useless as a man – even in the hospital it’s all out of your hands. So when Cherry was breastfeeding I was like, ‘Well what can I do?’ And the thing men can do is just do all the nappies and cooking, so that’s what I did.

“I grew to enjoy it, it’s the one thing that made me feel needed in a situation where I otherwise didn’t really feel needed – so I became an expert nappy changer.

“Cherry jokes that she’s changed like three but I’m proud of that, it’s the one thing I can do, but she does literally everything else.”