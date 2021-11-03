Louise Redknapp has teamed up with high street store Peacocks on her own edit.

The former Eternal star has announced an ongoing collaboration with the affordable brand and teased that the pieces reflect the "best of British fashion".

The 46-year-old singer - who has Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, with retired soccer player ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - will launch the size-inclusive line on November 7 online and in-store, and she teased there's "more to come".

She wrote on Instagram: "As you all know I love fashion and I am delighted to reveal that I’ve been working with @peacocks_fashion to put together my very own edit. These are highly styled, high quality pieces that represent the best of British fashion and will be available from 7th November in store and online and there’s lots more to come."

Alongside an ad, Peacocks wrote: "A collection that will work for women everywhere of all ages, sizes and tastes. This collection can be mixed and matched for all different occasions."

In a statement, Louise added: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability.”

The solo star - who has sold more than 15 million records worldwide - explained how important it was to create pieces that can be re-worn for different occasions day-to-night.

She added: “From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in this edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night.

“I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks. I feel we’ve selected items to help you do that with this edit.”