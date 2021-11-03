Terry Gilliam's play has been "cancelled" by The Old Vic theatre after reports staff had concerns about his views.

The Monty Python star was set to co-direct Stephen Sondheim's musical 'Into The Woods' at the iconic London venue next year, but the production has been axed.

In a statement, the theatre said: "The Old Vic and co-producers Scenario Two have mutually agreed that the production of 'Into the Woods', scheduled for spring 2022, will not take place at The Old Vic.

"All ticket bookers will be contacted directly. The Old Vic wishes the show well for its future life."

The exact reason for the cancellation has not been given, but industry publication The Stage reports theatre staff were unhappy about previous remarks Gilliam has made, including those about the #MeToo movement and trans rights.

After some staff raised concerns about his involvement in the production, it's said management held meetings with producers earlier this year.

A spokesperson told The Stage: "Ahead of any season announcement, senior management at the Old Vic would meet with the directors who are programmed to work in the season as a matter of course to discuss our culture and values.

"This happened with the co-directors of Into the Woods, Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman."

Gilliam previously described #MeToo as a "witch hunt" that led to "decent people" who were "getting hammered".

He also said he was "tired of white men being blamed for everything wrong with the world", and added: "When I announce that I’m a black lesbian in transition, people take offence at that. Why?”

Meanwhile, Gilliam has also hailed Dave Chappelle as "the greatest standup comedian alive today", which comes after some comments in his recent comedy special were criticised by some people as transphobic.

John Berry - whose Scenario Two company is co-producing the show - has revealed they are looking to find another venue for the production.

He said: “My focus is to find a new theatre."