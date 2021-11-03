Valentina Sampaio is the new face of Armani Beauty.

The 24-year-old transgender model - who was named as one of Victoria's Secret's The VS Collective this summer - has landed a new role modelling the luxury brand's Lip Power line, which is developed by L’Oréal with Giorgio Armani's make-up artist Linda Cantello, as part of its 2022 beauty campaign.

In a statement, the Brazilian beauty said: “As a trans woman, this collaboration is a great milestone, and a personal dream come true for me."

On why Valentina was the perfect choice to represent his brand, Armani told WWD: “Armani Beauty is my vision of what beauty should be today: meaningful and cross-cutting. Just like my clothes, my beauty products aim to empower all women, regardless of their culture, country of origin or background.

“Valentina is not afraid to speak and her words are important and touching."

In June, Valentina was announced as one of Victoria's Secret's group of accomplished women who share a passion to help instigate positive change in the industry.

And she couldn't wait to start her work of "celebrating, uplifting and advocating" women on the brand's behalf.

Valentina - who became the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's first openly transgender model last year - said at the time: "I am honoured and grateful to be a part of The VS Collective in celebration of authenticity, community and love for all women.

"I believe in the power of The VS Collective and know that together, we can raise our vibration and catalyse positive change throughout the world."

Other big-name members of The VS Collective include soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Valentina praised the lingerie company for throwing its support behind the cause.

She said: "Being a trans woman often means facing closed doors to people's hearts. As a powerful global platform, Victoria's Secret is committed to opening these doors for trans women like me, by celebrating, uplifting and advocating for all women."

The VS Collective's ambition is to create revolutionary product collections, inspiring content, and to support causes that are vital to women.